Remembering Jackie Robinson, Who Broke Baseball's Color Barrier

On April 15, baseball players and fans alike remember Jackie Robinson's historic career.

At Dodgers’ stadium Friday night, baseball players and fans alike celebrated the man who broke baseball’s color barrier, and blazed a trail of progress for generations of Black Americans to come.

It’s his journey from humble beginnings to baseball hero to accomplished executive that appear first in our history books.

But it was the man off the field — out of the headlines — who was remembered on April 15, and who inspires the players who wear ‘Dodgers’ across their chest.