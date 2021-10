Remains Found In California Believed To Be Missing New Jersey Native

Lauren Cho has been missing for more than 15 weeks.

In Southern California Tuesday morning — human remains were found in the desert that are believed to belong to Lauren Cho.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native has been missing since June 28 after she left a resort near Palm Springs. Witnesses say she was upset and left her personal belongings behind.

Her ex-boyfriend reported her missing three hours after she disappeared. He told investigators she suffered from mental distress.