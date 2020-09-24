Remaining Supreme Court Justices Visit Ginsburg's Casket

Supreme Court justices and U.S. officials paid their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she laid in repose at the courthouse building.

The Supreme Court's eight remaining justices gathered Wednesday to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court, where thousands have come to also pay their respects.

The justices attended a private ceremony honoring Ginsburg in the court's Great Hall. It's the first time they've been together since March, when the Supreme Court building was closed due to the pandemic.

Chief Justice John Roberts remembered Ginsburg as tough and brave and said her decisions would steer the court for generations to come.

"There, she won famous victories that helped move our nation closer to equal justice under law — to the extent that women are now a majority in law schools, not simply a handful", said Chief Justice Roberts.

Other U.S. officials came to visit Ginsburg's memorial on Thursday, including President Donald Trump. The president was met with some hostility from the crowd, who booed and chanted "vote him out."

Ginsburg's death last Friday opened a new campaign front for President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Republican leaders are pushing to confirm a new justice before Election Day. Democrats and other critics say that would be hypocritical, citing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's previous refusal to hold hearings for Merrick Garland months before the 2016 election.