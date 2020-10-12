Regeneron CEO: Antibody Treatment Not A Proven Cure

CEO Leonard Schleifer says "the real evidence" has to come from larger clinical trials, "which are the gold standard and those are ongoing."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals downplayed President Trump's endorsement of its antibody cocktail being a "cure" for COVID-19.

CEO Leonard Schleifer told CBS' "Face the Nation" that the president's case is the "weakest evidence that you can get" because it's only one case.

President Trump was among fewer than 10 people who were able to access the Regeneron-made drug without having to enroll in a study.

"The real evidence has to come – about how good a drug is and what it'll do on average – has to come from these larger clinical trials, these randomized clinical trials, which are the gold standard and those are ongoing," he said.

Schleifer also mentioned that Regeneron has spoken with the FDA to try to get the antibody treatment approved for an emergency-use authorization because the company thinks it's an appropriate time to do so based on preliminary evidence.