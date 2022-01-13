The Red Cross Declares Blood Crisis For First Time

The Red Cross Declares Blood Crisis For First Time
By Meg Hilling
January 13, 2022
As COVID-19 hospitalization rates surge, the U.S. blood supply has become dangerously low. 

This is prompting The Red Cross to declare a "national blood crisis" for the first time ever. 

Some blood centers are reporting less than a day's supply of certain types, which is forcing hospitals to postpone major surgeries.

Last year, the Red Cross saw a 34% decline in new donors. 

The organization has urged donors of all blood types – particularly type O – to make appointments now to donate in the coming weeks. It said that people who have received a U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood and platelets, as long as they have no symptoms and feel well.

To find out where you can donate, visit redcrossblood.org/give

