Record 73,000 Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19

As concerning figures continue to get worse, more states are putting restrictions in place.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, more than 73,000 coronavirus patients are in the hospital nationwide. At least 14,000 of those people are in the ICU.

U.S. deaths are nearing 250,000 and now more than 11.2 million people have tested positive.

As the concerning figures only get worse, more states are putting restrictions in place. In New Jersey, effective today, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. And all those people must wear a mask and socially distance.

In California, reopening plans are being paused in nearly all counties. That includes halting indoor worship and indoor service for businesses.

And in Iowa, new mask guidance and gathering limits are taking effect. These are just the latest states to implement new measures especially on indoor gatherings.