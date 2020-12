Jones will replace Phil Griffin who is stepping down after 35 years with the company and 12 years as president.

Rashida Jones will become has been named president of MSNBC's president in the coming months.

Jones is currently the chief of breaking news and major events at MSNBC.

She'll be the first Black person to lead any of the major cable news networks.