Rally, March Begin Floyd Remembrance

Hundreds marched in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday ahead of the anniversary.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Tomorrow marks one year since the death of George Floyd.

Hundreds marched in downtown Minneapolis yesterday ahead of the anniversary. They held pictures of Floyd and other Black people killed by police. Activists there and around the U.S. continue to call for more change and accountability in policing.

"I say as we come upon the one year anniversary of George Floyd being taken from this earth far too soon in a most cowardly, horrific, torturous way, we must use this opportunity to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed so we can prevent some of these unnecessary, preventable, unjustifiable, illegal and unconstitutional killings of our people," said Ben Crump.

Lawmakers are working to pass that legislation now. It would ban the use of chokeholds and establish a national database of police misconduct.

At a rally in Brooklyn, New York. one of George Floyd's brother's told people to continue to remember his brother's name — and others like him.

"Because you keep my brother's name ringing, you're going to keep everybody else's name ringing: Breonna Taylor, Sean Bell, Ahmaud Arbery, you could go through the whole list," said Terrence Floyd. "There's a lot of them, but as long as we keep their names ringing, the face of justice will look like what it is now: change."

More events are planned today and tomorrow in Minneapolis and other cities.

President Biden will host George Floyd's family at the White House tomorrow to mark one year since his death.