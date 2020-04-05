Queen Elizabeth Makes Rare Address To The U.K. About Coronavirus

The Queen acknowledged NHS workers, the strain coronavirus has put on people in the U.K. and encouraged people to keep high spirits.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," Queen Elizabeth II said.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the United Kingdom in a rare televised speech urging citizens to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In her speech, she acknowledged the work of the U.K.'s National Health Service, the financial strain the pandemic may be causing people and encouraged viewers to keep high spirits.

She added, "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. ... That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country."

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.K. has topped 42,000 and deaths from the virus now sit near 5,000. The Queen's son, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus but has recovered.

The pre-recorded speech marks the fourth time the 93-year-old queen has made such an address during her reign. The last time she did a public broadcast in a similar moment of urgency was in 2002 after the death of the Queen Mother.

Contains footage from The Associated Press. Contains footage from CNN.