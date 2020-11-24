Qantas Airways To Require International Travelers Be Vaccinated

Australia's Qantas Airways says it will require international travelers to prove they've been vaccinated to board its planes.

While the world waits for a coronavirus vaccine, one airline is already announcing plans to get travel back up to speed — and keep people safe from the virus.

The airline's CEO says he expects other airlines to also eventually require vaccination.

He also says a "vaccination passport" should be an option. Qantas doesn't expect to resume international flights until July.