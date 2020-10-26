Vladimir Putin Sees Nothing 'Criminal' In Hunter Biden's Ukraine Work

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected President Trump's claims of unethical behavior by Joe Biden's son.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has openly disagreed with President Trump's debate claims about Hunter Biden.

President Trump has blasted Democratic opponent Joe Biden for his son's alleged unethical ties in the region. There's been no evidence to support the claims. Joe Biden has dismissed them as false.

According to Reuters, Putin acknowledged the younger Biden working in Ukraine "and judging from everything he made good money."

"I don’t see anything criminal about this, at least we don’t know anything about this [being criminal].”