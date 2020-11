The drugmaker pleaded guilty to three charges related to its role in the opioid epidemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Purdue Pharma has pleaded guilty to criminal charges for its role in the opioid epidemic.

The Oxycontin maker admitted fault to three felonies including paying to intice doctors to write more prescriptions.

Last month the company agreed to pay $8.3 billion in a settlement with the justice department.

Yesterday's hearing brings an end to a federal investigation.