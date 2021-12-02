White House Warns Of More Omicron Cases

Officials warned the omicron variant will spread in the U.S. New cases were reported in Minnesota and Colorado Thursday.

Colorado became the third U.S. state to detect a case of the omicron variant in a woman who had recently traveled to Africa, state health officials announced Thursday.

Officials in Colorado detected the new case in a woman who is a resident of Arapahoe County, an area just southeast of Denver.

She recently traveled as a tourist to several countries in Africa, including South Africa, the state health department said in a statement.

The woman is fully vaccinated, but had not received her booster shot yet, they said.

She is experiencing mild symptoms, health officials said.

The woman’s close contacts in Colorado have tested negative, they said.

The Colorado health department is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate and coordinate contact tracing efforts domestically and internationally.





White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefed reporters Thursday on another confirmed case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. Health officials say the variant has been found in a Minnesota man who attended an anime convention in New York City in November.

Officials said Thursday that the man tested positive after returning home and that his symptoms have subsided.

Psaki said the man reported "mild symptoms" and public health officials, including the CDC, are currently doing contract tracing on the case.

The press secretary said as far as the White House knows, the case in Minnesota is only the second case to be detected in the United States, but she underscored, "there will be more cases and we know that will be the case."

"That's why we're focused on doing everything we can to fight the virus in the variant," Psaki added.

She said much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious and whether it can thwart vaccines.

Additional reporting from The Associated Press.