Proud Boys Member To Remain In Custody Before Hearing

By Newsy Staff
February 9, 2021
One of the people accused in the capitol riots will remain in custody -- following a decision from a U.S. district judge.

Ethan Nordean -- shown here with the megaphone -- describes himself as a "Sergeant of Arms" in the Proud Boys group.  

He is charged with violent entry... aiding and abetting and obstructing an official proceeding.

All are related to the January 6th riot.

A Seattle judge initially ruled he could be released on bond ... but allowed the Justice Department time to appeal. 

He will be moved back to Washington DC for a hearing next Monday. 

