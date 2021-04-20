Proud Boys Leaders Jailed On Capitol Riot Charges

A federal judge said Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean are dangerous and should not be free ahead of their trial.

Two leaders of the proud boys group are now behind bars -- as they wait to stand trial for their actions during the January 6 capitol riot.





The two men had been free since they were indicted last month.

They're among more than two dozen capitol riot defendants -- who authorities say are involved in the far-right extremist group.