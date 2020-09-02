WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Protests Spurred After L.A. Police Kill Black Cyclist

Protests Spurred After L.A. Police Kill Black Cyclist
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
Officials said deputies tried to pull Dijon Kizzee over for a bicycle code violation.
Calls for justice are growing in Los Angeles — where sheriff's deputies killed a Black man Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the confrontation started when deputies tried to stop the man for a bicycle code violation. He dropped his bike and ran. Family members have identified the man as 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee.

Once deputies caught up with him, the department said he punched a deputy in the face and dropped some belongings in the process — including a gun.

The department said the deputies shot Kizzee after he "made a motion" toward the gun.

Kizzee's death sparked peaceful Black Lives Matter protests, marching from the spot where he was killed to the sheriff's station.

