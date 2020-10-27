Protests Erupt Following Police Shooting In Philadelphia

30 officers were injured in violent protests sparked by the fatal shooting of a Black man allegedly waving a knife.

Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by two Philadelphia police officers Monday. It was all caught on camera, and we want to warn you the footage you are about to see may be difficult to watch.

Police say Wallace was carrying a knife and walking toward the officers when they opened fire. The video, which was taken by a bystander on the scene, shows Wallace's mother chasing after her son before the shooting and then rushing over to him after shots were fired. Police drove Wallace to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wallace's father told the Philadelphia Inquirer his son suffered from mental illness. A 2015 study says at least 1 in 4 fatal law enforcement encounters involve an individual with serious mental illness.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the shooting is under investigation and that he looks forward to a "speedy and transparent resolution." The local police union has called for patience and says the officers involved are being "vilified" for "doing their job."

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump tweeted out the video of the shooting saying "cops made NO attempts at de-escalating the situation."

Protests erupted in Philadelphia overnight, as crowds took to the streets following the shooting in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

In videos posted to social media, officers and protesters can be seen clashing, as police try to disperse crowds that had gathered in outrage in response to the shooting. In some clips, officers can be seen using their batons on protesters, while protesters can be seen throwing rocks at police.

According to the city's police department, 30 officers were injured and law enforcement vehicles were damaged, some set on fire. Businesses including a Family Dollar store reported lootings. Dozens of people were arrested.

Philadelphia saw similar protests and unrest back in May following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.