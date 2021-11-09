Vaccine Mandate Met With Hesitation Among Some Employers

The CDC reports that more than 128,000 are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private businesses is firing up crowds around the country, even in blue Los Angeles.

"We're fighting for government intrusion into somebody's ability to choose whether or not they choose to be vaccinated," retired Los Angeles Police Department officer Moses Castillo said.

While state challenges to the rule have the fight tied up in court, employers are going ahead with requirements anyway.

"I will be getting a notice of unsatisfactory reprimand and followed by a termination," Los Angeles school bus driver Christopher Adams said.

But skeptical business owners are unsure what to do. Matthew Loder, owner of Crabby Bill's Seafood in Florida, worried it might dwindle his staff further.

"We don't need this challenge with all the other things: food costs and product supply shortages," Loder said.

Casecounts of the coronavirus are plateauing and workers are scrambling to vaccinate the country's kids as we near winter.

Hundreds of thousands of kids under 12 have at least one shot.

The CDC reports that more than 128,000 are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Amanda Betette's kids just got vaccinated. She said, "Sending them to school has been so hard every day, thinking about. If somebody in their class gets sick, I'm gonna have to take off, indefinitely."

The first lady pitched the vaccines to parents as Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization to use its shot as a booster for all adults.

"They're safe, they're effective and they're free," First Lady Jill Biden said.

The Pfizer move could dramatically expand the group of Americans eligible for another shot, ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel rush.

"We've got safe and effective options. We want parents to consider them strongly. Get their kids vaccinated," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said.

It's an aggressive timeline to dampen another spike as legal fights paint an uncertain future for America's vaccination campaign.

"This is about keeping people safe in the workplace and it's critical and it's important to do," Deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.