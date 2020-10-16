Demonstrators Protest Proposition Outside Uber Headquarters In CA

Hundreds demonstrated against a ballot measure that could impact rideshare drivers.

Hundreds of people demonstrated outside Uber's San Francisco headquarters Thursday against a ballot measure that could impact rideshare drivers.

Proposition 22 will decide if Uber, Lyft and similar companies have to classify drivers as employees, instead of as contractors.

Classifying drivers as contract workers exempts them from mandates for overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursement.

Ride-sharing and delivery companies have spent more than $200 million to pass the measure to keep workers as contractors.

If the measure fails, both Uber and Lyft have said they may leave California.