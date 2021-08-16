Protesters Urge President Biden To Take Action

He'll address the nation on Monday, after the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul’s airport as thousands tried to flee.

It's not just Afghans who worry about the future of their country. Americans are speaking out, too, urging the Biden administration to take action.

Think about this: Roughly 1 in 4 Americans were born after the Sept. 11 attacks and the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan shortly after. More than 2,400 American service members have been killed in Afghanistan, and the efforts have cost trillions of dollars.

Protesters gathered outside the White House yesterday. President Biden and other top U.S. officials were reportedly stunned by the speed of the Taliban's nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan.

President Biden returned to the White House Monday afternoon from the Camp David presidential retreat ahead of his planned speech at 3:45 p.m. from the East Room. It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week. Biden and other top U.S. officials had been stunned by the pace of the Taliban’s swift routing of the Afghan military.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.