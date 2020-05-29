Protesters Set Fire To Minneapolis Police Precinct

More than 500 Minnesota National Guard soldiers arrived in the Twin Cities region as protests over the death of George Floyd continued.

More than 500 Minnesota National Guard soldiers arrived in the Twin Cities region late Thursday as protests over the death of George Floyd continued for a third straight night.

Demonstrators entered and set fires to the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building, which officers had evacuated. The four police officers who were fired over Floyd's death all had worked at the 3rd precinct.

Police officers attempted to disperse crowds of protesters near the station by firing pepper spray and using batons. Some protesters responded by throwing projectiles at the officers.

Similar unrest was seen in the state's capital of St. Paul, where police said more than 170 businesses were damaged or looted and dozens of fires were set.

Thursday night's protests came after prosecutors announced they're still investigating Floyd's death and haven't yet decided if they're going to press charges against any of the four now-former police officers.

President Donald Trump criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Twitter overnight — saying if he doesn't "get his act together" the president would send in the troops himself to restore order.

He also labeled protesters as "thugs" in another tweet, saying "Any difficulty and we will assume control, but when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

That last remark led to Twitter flagging the post — saying it violated its rules about glorifying violence. But the platform is not removing the tweet, citing public interest.

Contains footage from CNN.