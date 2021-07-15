Protesters In France Rally Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Pass

President Emmanuel Macron announced vaccine passes will be required for people to travel by plane, train or visit restaurants and malls.

Vaccinations in France spiked after President Emmanuel Macron announced vaccine passes will be required for people wanting to go to restaurants, malls or travel by train or plane.

But now many in the country aren't getting vaccinated and are rallying against the mandate. Protesters marched through the streets of Paris and other cities.

They say Macron is infringing on their freedoms and discriminating against people who don't want to get the vaccine.

Police used tear gas to try and disperse the crowds.

Macron says the vaccine is the best way to help France recover from the pandemic. About 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.