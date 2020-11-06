WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Protesters Gather Outside Arizona Election Center

Protesters Gather Outside Arizona Election Center
By Newsy Staff
November 6, 2020
The Associated Press has called Arizona in Biden's favor.
President Trump's supporters gethered for another night outside the Maricopa County election center -- demanding the vote counting to stop. The Associated Press has called Arizona in Biden's favor -- here at Newsy we follow A-P numbers -- and have include the state's electoral votes in Biden's count. Votes are still being counted in the state. But President Trump has baselessly cast doubt on the state's process -- calling the ongoing vote counting "illegal." 

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.

