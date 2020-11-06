Protesters Gather Outside Arizona Election Center

The Associated Press has called Arizona in Biden's favor.

President Trump's supporters gethered for another night outside the Maricopa County election center -- demanding the vote counting to stop. The Associated Press has called Arizona in Biden's favor -- here at Newsy we follow A-P numbers -- and have include the state's electoral votes in Biden's count. Votes are still being counted in the state. But President Trump has baselessly cast doubt on the state's process -- calling the ongoing vote counting "illegal."

