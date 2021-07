Protests on the island have been met with a brutal government crackdown.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As pro-democracy protests continue in Cuba, demonstrators are calling on President Biden to take action.

Hundreds of Cuban-American protesters set up shop in front of the White House. Many of them drove to D.C. in caravans from Florida.

They want President Biden to do more to support the movement.

Protests on the island have been met with a brutal government crackdown.