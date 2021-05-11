WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty In Atlanta-Area Shootings

By Kamil Zawadzki
May 11, 2021
Prosecutors want to seek the death penalty in the fatal shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses.

A grand jury in Georgia indicted the suspect in the shootings of eight people in March. Six of them were women of Asian descent.

The indictment includes felony murder charges and a count of domestic terrorism. A prosecutor also wants hate crime charges filed against the suspect.

