Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty In Atlanta-Area Shootings

A grand jury in Georgia indicted the suspect in the shootings of eight people in March. Six of them were women of Asian descent.

Prosecutors want to seek the death penalty in the fatal shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses.

The indictment includes felony murder charges and a count of domestic terrorism. A prosecutor also wants hate crime charges filed against the suspect.