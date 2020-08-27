Prosecutors Say June Knife Attack on NYPD Was ISIS-Inspired

An indictment returned in federal court Wednesday charges the man with four crimes, including robbery and three firearms violations.

New York prosecutors say the man charged with attacking three police officers with a knife during a June protest was inspired by ISIS.

The suspect is a Bosnian national who was in the U.S. illegally. Prosecutors say he had "a significant volume of materials" demonstrating support for ISIS. His defense attorneys say the man suffered from mental health issues and was not motivated by religious extremism.

An indictment returned in federal court Wednesday charges the man with four crimes, including robbery and three firearms violations.

Prosecutors say the man stabbed one officer in the neck, took his gun and fired it at the others. Police fired back and hit him multiple times.

The NYPD says all three officers are out of the hospital but not back at work.

The suspect could face life in prison if convicted.

Contains footage from CNN.