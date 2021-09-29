Reconciliation Bill Proposes Fining Companies For Violating Mandates

SMS
Reconciliation Bill Proposes Fining Companies For Violating Mandates
By Simon Kaufman
By Simon Kaufman
September 29, 2021
September 29, 2021
Companies with more than 100 employees could be fined up to $700,000 for disobeying President Biden's vaccine or testing requirement.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Congress is considering President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan, though that number is expected to come down in order to win the support of key Democratic lawmakers.

A part of that reconciliation bill significantly increases the fines for companies that repeatedly violate labor laws, which would include the president's vaccine mandate.

Remember, the president announced a vaccine or testing requirement for companies that have more than 100 employees. Under the spending package, companies that repeatedly violate OSHA standards face up to a $700,000 fine, potentially bankrupting them.

SMS