Progressive Democrats Aim To Stop $735M U.S. Arms Sale To Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to introduce a resolution disapproving of the sale after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a similar measure.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While President Biden pushes for an end to the violence in Gaza, there's been a split within his own party over how to deal with the conflict.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to introduce a resolution disapproving of a $735 million arms sale to Israel. That's according to a report from the Washington Post.

A group of progressive Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a similar resolution yesterday.

It's unlikely that either resolution will work to stop the funding.