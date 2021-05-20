Progressive Democrats Aim To Stop $735M U.S. Arms Sale To Israel

May 20, 2021
Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to introduce a resolution disapproving of the sale after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a similar measure.
While President Biden pushes for an end to the violence in Gaza, there's been a split within his own party over how to deal with the conflict.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to introduce a resolution disapproving of a $735 million arms sale to Israel. That's according to a report from the Washington Post.
A group of progressive Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a similar resolution yesterday.
It's unlikely that either resolution will work to stop the funding.