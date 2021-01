Officer Sicknick died on Thursday from injuries sustained while on duty at the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

Capitol police officer-- Brian Sicknick was honored on Sunday.





A funeral procession was held in Washington D.C.

His death is under investigation.

He joined the capitol police in 2008... He was 42 years old.