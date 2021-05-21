Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Clash In NYC

Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered opposite each other, with some clashes breaking out.

The Israel-Gaza violence captured the attention of many around the world, including here in the U.S.

In New York City last night, pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered opposite each other, with some clashes breaking out.

Police say they arrested at least 20 people, and say they're investigating after two commercial fireworks were thrown near demonstrators.