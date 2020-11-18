WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Pro-democracy Protesters In Bangkok Rally Outside Parliament

SMS
Pro-democracy Protesters In Bangkok Rally Outside Parliament
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
November 18, 2020
November 18, 2020
Thai police used a water cannon on protesters after they breached a barricade and approached a parliament building.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand gathered near the country's parliament building as lawmakers discussed changes to the constitution.

The demonstrators were there to show support for new amendments. However, police used a water cannon on protesters after they breached a barricade and approached a parliament building.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on seven potential constitutional amendments.

SMS