Pro-democracy Protesters In Bangkok Rally Outside Parliament

November 18, 2020
Thai police used a water cannon on protesters after they breached a barricade and approached a parliament building.
Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand gathered near the country's parliament building as lawmakers discussed changes to the constitution.
The demonstrators were there to show support for new amendments. However, police used a water cannon on protesters after they breached a barricade and approached a parliament building.
Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on seven potential constitutional amendments.