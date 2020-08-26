Should Athletes Get Preferential Turnaround Times For COVID-19 Tests?

August 26, 2020
When it comes to getting COVID-19 test, it pays to be an athlete. But the head of a major laboratory is defending his company's approach.
Professional sports leagues in the U.S. require daily virus testing as they resume their schedules. But millions of Americans having to wait days or even weeks for their COVID-19 test results. A prominent lab says sports leagues' testing demands don't burden their facility, but is it right for athletes to get their results quicker than the average American? Newsy's Austin Kim examines that question.