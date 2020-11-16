Private Indoor Gatherings Limited To Ten In New Jersey

Orders by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy target Thanksgiving gatherings.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced a new order on gatherings to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Tuesday, indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Murphy acknowledged this order could impact Thanksgiving plans.

"We're urging everyone to keep their Thanksgiving plans as small as possible. Indoor gatherings [are] particularly dangerous," he said.

“It’s gotten worse, and it’s gonna get worse."