Prioritizing U.S. Chip Manufacturing

From our smartphones to electric scooters, your cars, to your smart doorbells — inside every one of them are critical computer chips.

If you’ve struggled to make a large purchase lately — a car, a fridge, or tv, it’s likely you’ve seen a price increase, delay in shipment, or completely out of stock.

From our smartphones to electric scooters, your cars, to your smart doorbells — inside every one of them, are tiny pieces of tech that make it all possible to work: semiconductors.

The demand for microchips was already soaring before 2020.

But the COVID-19 pandemic only heightened the need for chips as most of the world relied on devices for remote work and school.

The sudden global demand hit industries across the board, and companies were left unable to keep up.