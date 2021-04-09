Prince Philip Dies At 99 Years Old

Prince Philip passed away Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II husband, has died.

He was 99 years old. He married the queen back in 1947.

Prince Philip spent 65-years supporting the queen and retired from his royal duties back in 2017.

The royal family released a statement saying in part, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His royal highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle ... Further announcements will be made in due course ... The royal family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss."

