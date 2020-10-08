WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Says U.S. Troops In Afghanistan Should Be Home By Christmas

By Katie Cammarata
October 8, 2020
President Donald Trump said U.S. troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas. 

Hours before the president's tweet, his national security adviser said the Trump administration would reduce the number of troops stationed in Afghanistan to 2,500 by early next year. 

Robert O'Brien said the U.S. currently has less than 5,000 troops there.

In February, the U.S. and Afghanistan came to an agreement that would withdraw forces from the country by next May.

