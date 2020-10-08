President Says U.S. Troops In Afghanistan Should Be Home By Christmas

In February, the U.S. and Afghanistan came to an agreement that would withdraw forces from the country by next May.

President Donald Trump said U.S. troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas.

We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Hours before the president's tweet, his national security adviser said the Trump administration would reduce the number of troops stationed in Afghanistan to 2,500 by early next year.

Robert O'Brien said the U.S. currently has less than 5,000 troops there.

