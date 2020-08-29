President Trump Visits Louisiana, Texas Areas Hit By Hurricane Laura

The president approved a disaster declaration for Louisiana on Friday.

President Donald Trump is visiting Lake Charles, Louisiana and Orange, Texas — two of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Laura. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Thursday morning and killed at least 15 people. Many of the deaths were caused by falling trees or carbon monoxide poisoning from emergency generators.

The president approved a disaster declaration for Louisiana Friday night. It frees up federal funding for affected parishes. That funding can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other recovery programs.

The states are beginning recovery efforts. Officials have warned residents in some areas that they could be without power and water for weeks. The outages augment the danger of heat advisories in the area.

What's left of Laura — now a tropical depression — is moving through Virginia today.

Contains footage from CNN.