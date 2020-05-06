WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

President Trump Vetoes Iran War Powers Resolution

By Katie Cammarata
May 6, 2020
The resolution said Congress would have to authorize military operations with a vote, except in cases when the U.S. faces an "imminent attack."
President Donald Trump has vetoed a resolution that would have prevented him from taking military action in Iran without congressional authorization. 

The president announced the veto in a statement Wednesday. It's his seventh veto since taking office. 

The Senate passed the resolution in February. It would have required that Congress authorize any military operations with a vote, except in cases when the U.S. faces an "imminent attack." 

Each chamber of Congress would need a two-thirds majority to override his veto. 

