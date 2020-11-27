President Trump To Stump For Georgia's GOP Senators

The races will determine which party will control controls the Senate.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The president also announced he will be going to Georgia to help the two Republican senators in their runoff races.

The races will determine which party will control controls the Senate.

Republican Senator David Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Senator Kelly Loeffler is facing off against Rafael Warnock.

President Trump is likely to join Perdue and Loeffler December 5th.

Republicans need one of the the two seats to remain retain the majority.