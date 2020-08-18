President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony

President Trump made the announcement before signing a proclamation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

President Donald Trump says he will posthumously pardon women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony.

"I will be signing a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned. Did you know that? She was never pardoned," the president said.

Anthony was at the forefront of the women's suffrage movement in the 19th century. She was arrested and found guilty in 1872 for voting, violating the law that allowed only men to vote at the time.

President Trump made the announcement before signing a proclamation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Three-fourths of states need to ratify an amendment in order to get it added to the U.S. Constitution. Tennessee became the last necessary state to ratify the 19th Amendment on August 18, 1920.