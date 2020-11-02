President Trump Suggests Firing Dr. Anthony Fauci After The Election

President Trump has expressed his frustration over the coronavirus as he tries to reopen parts of the country.

A recent study from Stanford University said more than a dozen of President Trump's rallies have led to thousands of new COVID-19 cases.

Researchers looked at rallies held between late June and September.

The study found that 18 of the president's campaign rallies have led to more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases and potentially more than 700 deaths.

Meanwhile, President Trump suggested he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Don't tell anybody," the president said. "But let me wait until a little bit after the election."

Dr. Fauci has spoken publicly about the dangers of reopening quickly and how the president has ignored his advice.

