President Trump Says He Will Temporarily Suspend Immigration To U.S.

The president says he made the decision to protect jobs and limit the spread of the virus.

President Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the U.S. in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The president announced his decision on Twitter Monday, writing, "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"

Neither President Trump nor the White House explained what immigration services may be impacted, when the order would be signed or for how long it would be implemented.

Meanwhile, immigration advocates and attorneys are calling upon ICE to release vulnerable detainees. Unlike prison officials, who have to hold inmates on judges' orders, ICE has the authority to release detained immigrants awaiting deportation or asylum hearings.

Contains footage from CNN.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.