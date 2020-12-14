President Trump Says He'll Wait To Be Vaccinated

President Trump says he's not scheduled to get a coronavirus vaccine, and has instructed his staff to wait longer to get vaccinated.

It was reported earlier that the vaccine would be available to the president, vice president and essential White House staff within the next 10 days.

But President Trump says he asked for his staff to wait longer to get vaccinated, and looks forward to getting the shot himself at "The appropriate time."