President Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine

The president's physician prescribed the drug, though some medical experts are skeptical about its effectiveness on COVID-19.

President Trump announced Monday that he has been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, but he says he has not tested positive for COVID-19.

"You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers, before you catch it. The front line workers, many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it. I happened to be taking it. And hydroxychloroquine right now. Yeah," President Trump said.

President Trump has repeatedly touted the drug as a possible treatment for the coronavirus, despite medical experts warning of increased cardiac arrests among some patients, as well as studies indicating that COVID-19 patients who received the drug did not benefit from it.

"Here's my evidence. I get a lot of positive calls about it. The only negative I've heard was the study where they gave it was at the VA with, you know, people that aren't big Trump fans," President Trump said.

In a statement released Monday night, the president's physician, Sean Conley, said that he and the president "concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks."

President Trump's remarks regarding his use of the drug come as a handful of COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed among staff in the White House.

Earlier this month, a personal valet to President Trump, who often worked close to the president and the first family, tested positive for the virus. Following that diagnosis, the president announced he would begin to be tested for the virus every day.

Contains footage from CNN.