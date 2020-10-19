President Trump: Biden Will Listen To Scientists

The president said the country would be in a"massive depression" if he "totally" listened to scientists.

President Trump spoke about the pandemic over the weekend and criticized Joe Biden for listening too closely to scientists.

But some of President Trump's own advisers have said the president should have taken more advice from the scientific community in the early days of the virus.

"He’ll listen to the scientists. If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now that would have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of, we’re like a rocket ship, take a look at the numbers," said President Trump.

The numbers from the U.S. Labor Department show the economy added 661,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped below 8 percent.

But weekly jobless claims continue to show Americans are hurting.

According to last week's figures, 898,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits.

