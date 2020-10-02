WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Economic Impact Of President Trump's COVID-19 Result Ripples Worldwide

By LeeAnne Lowry
October 2, 2020
The economic impacts of President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test are rippling around the world.

U.S. stock futures and Asian shares fell overnight after his positive results were released.

The news of the president's diagnosis comes in an already uncertain economy.

Investors are weighing different issues — which are all difficult to predict — including if there will be another stimulus package and when a potential vaccine will be available. Many people view a general-use vaccine as the key to fully reopening the economy.

