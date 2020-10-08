President Trump Returns To Oval Office

He promised the drugs he was given for COVID-19 will be made available for all Americans.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office.

In a video, the president spoke about the treatment he received for his COVID-19 diagnosis, promising to make the drugs he was given available to the American people.

He said, "And you're going to get better. You're going to get better, really fast. This is things that nobody even thought of a few months ago, the job that the scientists, the labs everybody has done is incredible."

His return to the West Wing comes as cases grow in the capital.