President Trump Reportedly Walks Out On '60 Minutes' Interview

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The president continues to hit key swing states, visiting Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

Ahead of his trip, he taped an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," but he walked out early.

“Oh and you have to watch what we do to '60 Minutes,'" the president said. "You'll get such a kick out of it. You're going to get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not going to be happy.”

On Twitter, the president said his interview with Lesley Stahl was fake and biased. And he threatened to release his own version before it "60 Minutes" airs on Sunday.

The news program also interviewed Vice President Mike Pence, Biden and Harris for Sunday's show.

