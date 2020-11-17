NYT: President Trump Sought Options For Attacking Iran

The president reportedly asked senior security officials about options during an Oval Office meeting.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Trump looked into attacking Iran's key nuclear site last week.

According to a New York Times report, the president asked senior security officials about options during an Oval Office meeting.

The aides, including the vice president and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, advised the president not to pursue a strike because it could lead to a larger conflict.

The president's interest in an attack followed a report that Iran was continuing to build up its nuclear stockpile.