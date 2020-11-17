President Trump Reportedly Cutting Troop Levels In Afghanistan, Iraq

The order to reduce troops could come as soon as this week.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Trump is reportedly considering withdrawing U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The order to reduce troops could come as soon as this week.

President Trump is said to be considering cutting levels in each country to 2,500.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing President Trump to reconsider that idea. And he's not alone.

We asked the president's former national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster if a complete withdrawal of troops in the president's final weeks was wise.

"No, that would be disastrous, in fact, I think the Trump administration's policy toward Afghanistan already is disastrous," McMaster said. "But a precipitous withdrawal like that would be even worse."

We also asked McMaster about the president's shakeups at the Pentagon and what it could mean for security.

"I think these personnel changes ought to be troubling because it's already going to be a period of turbulence between administrations," said McMaster. "I think what President Trump should be doing is trying to provide a degree of stability and trying to ease the transition to the Biden administration. But, of course, he seems to be doing the opposite of that."

McMaster said the military won't get involved in partisan political matters and wouldn't challenge civilian authority.